Rolla High School announces April Superstar Bulldogs

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Rolla High School’s Superstar Bulldogs for April 2021 are in.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Addison Maynard, winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Tatum Hess, winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Jayden Dailey, winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Annabell Williams, winner of the Merle's Music Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Danny Foster, winner of the Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Patrick Blair, winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Noah Murdock, winner of the Great Escape Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Thomas Ahl, winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Emily Blake, winner of the American Taco Company Superstar Bulldog Award.

Complete List of April 2021 Superstar Bulldogs:

Hailey Adams, Thomas Ahl, Patrick Blair, Emily Blake, Wesley Blake, Vionne Brinkley, Isaiah Britt, Isaac Buhr, Cooper Clark, Cameron Cooper, Jacob Cox, Joseph Cox, Jayden Dailey, Kaylee Denbo, Lillian Drabczyk, Daniel Foster, Isabella Frost, Jehtt Hager, Mary Harris, Joshuah Harshman, Hayden Hawkins, Tatum Hess, Abby Hobbs, Emma Hobbs, Jasmine Jernigan, Lexie King, Caitlyn Kleffner, Jillian Launius, Maya Loudis, Letisia Maldonado, Sammy Mayberry, Addison Maynard, Konner McKee, Elias Mertens, Mallory Moats, Noah Murdock, Abigail Neulinger, Zachary Pendleton, Robin Perkins, Miranda Phillips, Jonathan Reade, Mary Romine, Rebekka Lyn Ross, Kaitlyn Sanders, Haley Smith, Mary Stoltz, Peyton Whitaker, Annabell Williams, Kaylee Wonder and Kessa Wyatt.