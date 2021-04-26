Poets and writers invited to participate in Missouri S&T contest

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Missouri University of Science and Technology, in partnership with Arts Rolla, is accepting entries now through Sept. 1, 2021, for its 150th Anniversary Poetry and Writing Contest, which will culminate with the winning entries being included in the university’s time capsule this fall.

“The 150th celebration serves as an opportunity to reflect on the university’s history, its legacy and its future,” says Phillip Bode, director of S&T’s Writing Center.

Loretta Peterman, president of Arts Rolla, adds that this contest is “a great way to draw attention to the 150-year anniversary and also build relationships in the community.”

The free literary competition is open to all Missouri residents ages 12 and older, including out-of-state and international students who are enrolled at Missouri S&T. Original works of poetry and flash fiction must be family friendly compositions written by the submitting author. All works should be about S&T in some way. For example, authors may choose to write in the voice of a Miner, write about a single memory of their time at S&T that has inspired them, or write about what they hope to see accomplished in the next 150 years for S&T and the world.

Contest entrants will submit their works into two different divisions, adult (ages 18 and older) or youth (ages 12-17).

Submissions will be judged on relevance to the theme, judge’s impression, technique, effectiveness, style and creativity. Each person may enter up to two submissions. All submissions must be previously unpublished work. Interested writers can find entry information and rules at 150.mst.edu/writing-contest or by contacting Arts Rolla at rtsrolla@gmail.com or 573-364-5539.

Winners will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public event at a date to be determined. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each division. Winning poems will be included in the university’s time capsule. Authors will also be invited to read their submissions at an upcoming 150th anniversary celebration event.