Missouri S&T to host talks on workplace bullying, leading during a crisis

Missouri University of Science and Technology’s global learning department will host two virtual talks this spring with the topics covering how to identify workplace bullying and lessons learned from leading during a pandemic.

The presentations will take place live at noon on Zoom. The events are free and open to the public. Links to the events are available online at global.mst.edu/events.

• Thursday, April 29: Dr. Clair Kueny, assistant professor of psychological science at Missouri S&T, will present “Interpersonal Dynamics – Reducing Workplace Conflicts.” Kueny will discuss how to identify negative behaviors such as bullying and social undermining in the workplace and provide an overview of research on the impacts these negative behaviors have on employees and organizations. Kueny will present evidence-based guidance on how employees, leaders and organizations can address and reduce these behaviors at work.

• Wednesday, May 5: S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani will present “Leading in Uncertain Times: Lessons from COVID-19.” Dehghani will discuss how S&T has proactively managed the challenges of the global pandemic through strategic coordination, logistical planning, communications and leadership. He will also discuss the principles of leadership that have helped him guide the university through the pandemic and how these principles apply to other situations.

For more information about the speakers or the series, visit global.mst.edu/events.