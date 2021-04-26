Leadership Pulaski County now accepting applications

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Leadership Pulaski County, a community-based leadership program designed to identify, educate and develop leaders, is accepting applications.

The goal of Leadership Pulaski County is to identify community leaders and expand participants' leadership potential by increasing their knowledge of Pulaski County and connecting current and potential leaders by improving communication.

Sessions will introduce participants to the different aspects of leadership within Pulaski County and develop an awareness of the importance of leadership to the community’s growth and development.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with individuals representing many different areas of the community, including business, government, military and volunteer organizations. The program is designed to develop, inspire and motivate the leaders of Pulaski.

Leadership Pulaski County program participants are selected from applications submitted to the selection committee based on merits through a highly competitive admissions process.

Participants are expected to have established careers, demonstrate talent and leadership qualities, and participate in community activities.

All participants must also demonstrate a personal commitment to serving the community, show potential for a significant role in the community in the future, and a willingness to commit the time and energy necessary to complete the program.

The sponsoring organization or business must also fully support participation in Leadership Pulaski County.

Individuals from all aspects of Pulaski County are eligible to apply.

The number of participants for each class is limited. All applications must be postmarked by May 3 to be considered for the 2021-2022 class.

Residents can find out more information about the program and fill out an application online at www.leadershippulaskicounty.org. Individuals can also stop by the Waynesville – St. Robert Chamber of Commerce’s office at 137 Saint Robert Boulevard, Suite B, to pick up an application.