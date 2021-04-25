Community members, businesses invited to Pulaski County Hires event

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Pulaski County Growth Alliance, in partnership with the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair.

All businesses in Pulaski County with job openings are invited to set up at the St. Robert Community Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 13.

Businesses now can sign up to reserve a spot by contacting the chamber by calling (573) 336-5121 or by emailing chamber@wsrchamber.com.

Businesses are required to bring one table. Two chairs will be provided, and onsite interview areas will be available.

Registration closes at 12 p.m. on May 11.

Community members looking for new opportunities should bring resumes to the Pulaski County Hires event as many businesses will be offering on-site interviews. No registration is required for applicants.