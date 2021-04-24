Spring Native Plant Sale set for May at Audubon Trails Nature Center

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Due to popular demand, Ozark Rivers Audubon and the Meramec Hills Chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalists will host a Spring Native Plant Sale on Saturday, May 1 at Audubon Trails Nature Center. The event will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and the nature center will be closed to other visitors from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Local native plant supplier, Doolittle Gardens, and Prairie Hill Farm, from Auxvasse, Missouri, will bring a variety of native plants to choose from.

They also are happy to answer questions about their plants’ growth habits, sun exposure and soil moisture requirements. Vendor’s plant lists are published on the Facebook event page, which can be found under the events on the www.facebook.com/MeramecHills page. There will not be any pre-sale orders for the event.

Volunteers from both organizations will be on hand to assist and advise customers. There will also be information tables for each chapter to answer questions about membership, programs and for sale of T-shirts.

Be sure to mark your calendar for Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

For those interested in learning more ahead of the plant sale, landscape design plans using natives and information on beneficial alternatives to harmful ornamental plants can be found at http://grownative.org/. To learn more about the hosting organizations, visit http://meramechills.org and http://ozarkriversaudubon.org/ or find Ozark Rivers Audubon and Meramec Hills Chapter, Missouri Master Naturalists on Facebook.