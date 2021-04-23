Princeton Review rates Missouri S&T high for ROI, career placement, internships

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology is one of the nation’s best public universities when it comes to return on investment, career opportunities and internship opportunities for students, according to the Princeton Review’s latest “Best Value Colleges” ranking, released Tuesday.

Missouri S&T is ranked fourth among the nation top public universities for best career placement. The ranking is based on student ratings of career services collected by Princeton Review and graduate salary data from PayScale.com.

S&T is ranked ninth in the category of best public universities for internships. This rating, too, is based on how current students rate their universities.

S&T is ranked 21st among public universities for best return on investment, or ROI. For this ranking, the Princeton Review analyzed academic quality, affordability and the career prospects of graduates. “Our ROI rating tallies considered more than 40 data points, broadly covering academics, affordability and career preparation,” says Rob Franek, the Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief.

Missouri S&T is also the highest-rated public university in the state in all three categories.

“The quality of education at Missouri S&T is second to none,” says Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani, “and as this report shows, the stellar return on investment for our students is among the best in the nation.” Dehghani adds that the average starting salary for an S&T bachelor’s degree graduate is $67,520, more than double the average student debt of $30,168.