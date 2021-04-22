University of Missouri Curators recognize Missouri S&T’s 150th anniversary

RDN REPORTS

The University of Missouri Board of Curators recognized Missouri University of Science and Technology’s 150th anniversary with a resolution at the Board’s April meeting Thursday. The board honored Missouri S&T for the university’s longevity and success as one of the first technological learning institutions west of the Mississippi River.

“Missouri S&T is highly recognized for providing an outstanding return on investment and is ranked as the No. 1 university in Missouri for alumni salary potential,” said Chair Darryl Chatman of Columbia, Missouri, reading part of the resolution. “Congratulations in celebrating this milestone. It’s truly historic.”

The resolution comes as Missouri S&T celebrates 150 years since its founding in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, or MSM. The institution first held classes on Nov. 6, 1871.

The declaration commends the university for a heritage of discovery, creativity and innovation as well as “award-winning student design teams that allow students the opportunity to develop their problem-solving, teamwork and business skills while designing and building race cars, robots, rockets, Mars rovers and more.”

The resolution also references the new Kummer Institute for Student Success, Research and Economic Development. The Kummer Institute, made possible through a $300 million gift from Missouri S&T graduate Fred Kummer and his wife June, will not only promote an entrepreneurial mindset, but also foster new academic-industry partnerships and create jobs and economic growth for the region.

Chancellor Mo Dehghani presented an update on the Kummer Institute to the Curators prior to the resolution presentation. Members praised his leadership and commitment to spearheading the Kummer Institute.

“What you have accomplished at Missouri S&T is really something remarkable in the annals of higher education,” said Curator David Steelman of Rolla, Missouri.

“For those of you who know Mr. and Mrs. Kummer, they care deeply about S&T, and they had been waiting for the right leader to make their commitment,” said UM System President Mun Choi. “I know of no other person who could’ve accomplished this. Chancellor Dehghani’s perseverance and commitment to Missouri S&T are just incredible.”