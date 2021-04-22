Over 100 Rolla high school seniors recognized as Show-Me Scholars/Tech Masters

RDN REPORTS

One hundred thirty of Rolla graduating high school seniors have earned “Show-Me Scholars/Tech Master” honors by fulfilling a pledge to take more rigorous classes during high school.

Students who completed the program received Show-Me Scholars/Tech Master medallions and cords at a Wednesday event to wear at their upcoming graduation ceremonies to highlight their accomplishments.

The local business community also funded 30 $1,000 scholarships to award to selected graduates.

“You might be going to a four-year college, a community college, a technical school, apprenticeship, the military or straight into the workforce,” Rolla Area Chamber Executive Director Stevie Kearse told the students. “Whatever you decide, you are better prepared because you did take more challenging classes in high school.”

Show-Me Scholars is a statewide Missouri Chamber program that brings local employers into classrooms to motivate students to make the most of their time in high school by taking more challenging classes. Throughout their high school years, students receive encouragement from those business mentors to stay on track.

Through the Show-Me Scholars/Tech Master curriculum, the hardworking, dedicated students have developed the strong educational foundation they will need to be successful in the job opportunities of today and tomorrow.

A long-term study by the U.S. Department of Education showed that the course of study students take is a more accurate predictor of success than grades, test scores or class rank, particularly for minority students. In addition to pursuing advanced academic studies, the program also encourages students to become responsible citizens in preparation for entering the workforce.

Non-academic components of the program include student participation in community service efforts, maintaining attendance requirements and abiding by the Missouri Safe Schools Act.

Additionally, the 30 scholarships awarded at the Wednesday event were sponsored by local businesses and individuals. Sponsorship of the annual Bulldog Pride Night, and the purchase of the annual Bulldog Pride shirts, also add to the scholarship fund.

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce said they appreciated the local support they received for these efforts.

Scholarship Donors Include: