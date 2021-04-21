Agriculture Department celebrates Buy Missouri Day, announces St. James Winery among grant awardees

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

To celebrate Buy Missouri Day, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program announced funding for St. James Winery and 13 other retail businesses that carry Missouri Grown products.

The Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant awards up to $1,000 per retail store to reimburse expenses associated with promoting Missouri Grown member products.

“Our Missouri Grown members have told us that placing product in retail stores is one of the biggest challenges to their future growth,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “With this new grant opportunity, we’ve identified willing business owners that want to solve that challenge. I’m excited to see the growing opportunity pay off for our small businesses, while helping consumers find Missouri products.”

The grant funds are being awarded to retail stores of all sizes. The competitive grant program provides advertising funds to Missouri retail stores that sell products from a minimum of five Missouri Grown member companies. Stores represented include single locations and the Pyramid Foods family in southwest Missouri, which includes Price Cutter, Ramey and Country Mart locations.

“Pyramid Foods is proud to be born and raised in the Ozarks since 1967 and employee owned since 2005,” Pyramid Foods Advertising and Marketing Manager Samantha Richardson said. “When you shop at our locally owned company, the money stays right here at home, creating hundreds of jobs for our community and allows us to give back. We’re very excited to partner with Missouri Grown to promote eating fresh and supporting local, family farms.”

The grant also raises awareness to communities about the products grown, raised and produced by members of the Missouri Grown program while improving understanding of raising food and promoting agriculture in those communities.

The 2021 grant recipients are:

• St. James Winery, St. James

• Missouri’s Trading Post, Hermann

• Green Dirt Farm Creamery, Weston

• Midwest Specialty Foods, Lee’s Summit

• Patterson Family General Store and Boutique, Wildwood

• Pyramid Foods, Rogersville

• James Winery, St. James

• Botanical Tea Room, Augusta

• Mississippi Marketplace, Hannibal

• Lucky Snipe Trading Post, Tipton

• Hen House Cannery and Goods, Bonne Terre

• Green Hills Fresh Meats, Brookfield

• Country Living General Store, Washington

• Maw Maw’s Cupboard, Warrenton

Missouri Grown is a Missouri Department of Agriculture program that represents nearly 1,000 small businesses in food, agriculture, and agritourism. To learn more about the Missouri Grown program, visit MissouriGrownUSA.com.

For more information on the Department and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.