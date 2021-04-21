Police arrest two individuals in connection with homicide at Economy Inn in St. James

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department said they've arrested a man and a woman in connection with a homicide at the Economy Inn in St. James.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, in a Facebook post Wednesday, said deputies were assisting the St. James Police Department with a homicide, where a man was killed at the Economy Inn in St. James Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department said during the investigation, police identified a 20-year-old male and a 29-year-old female as suspects, and the information was disseminated to law enforcement and the public through the Everbridge notification system.

According to the department, an off-duty Phelps County Corrections Officer and her husband, a Sullivan Police Officer, received the notification while driving on Highway 63. They observed two individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions walking near Highway 63 and Highway 28 in Maries County.

According to the sheriff's department, they reported the incident. They maintained visual contact until troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived, and 20-year-old Josue Martinez and 29-year-old Kimberly Riston were taken into custody without incident.

The department said the investigation is ongoing, but information indicates no one else was involved in the homicide. According to the department, both Martinez and Riston were transported to the Phelps County Jail pending warrant application for murder.

Phelps County Sheriff Michael Kirn thanked the St. James Police Department, Phelps County Coroner’s Office, Rolla Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. James Ambulance, Central Communications and Phelps County citizens for their assistance.

“Without the dedicated law enforcement officers and citizens, these dangerous people would not have been apprehended so quickly,” Kirn said in the department’s Facebook post.

The department did not release the identity of the man killed and said the next of kin had not been notified Wednesday.