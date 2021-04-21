Meet Michelle Capp, Salem’s new District Ranger

RDN REPORTS

Michelle Capp has joined Mark Twain National Forest as the new District Ranger for the Salem Ranger District. Capp comes to the Forest from the Pacific Northwest where she worked on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Cle Elum Ranger District. She served as District Ranger there for nearly six years—an experience that prepared her to jump right into her current position on Mark Twain.

“Michelle stays relationship-focused and solves problems by creating opportunities for people to tackle things together, and I am excited to have her on our team,” Forest Supervisor Sherri Schwenke said.

Capp brings 25 years of civil service experience with her to this role. She said she plans to achieve conservation and land management objectives by engaging the community.

“For me the Forest Service is deeply rooted in service to people, and I see a strong interdependence between the land and what it provides to our local communities through economics, quality of life and sustenance,” Capp said. “The staff on the Salem Ranger District have already impressed me through their care for the land, their dedication to service, and impressive achievements in land management.”

Capp looks forward to meeting with the diverse Forest stakeholders in the area. She said she is interested in creating positive connections and a shared vision for managing the Salem Ranger District. Anyone wanting to make her acquaintance is encouraged to call the office at 573-729- 6656.

People in the community will also probably see her and her family out on the trails and rivers around the Forest. As a native Missourian, Michelle is grateful to be back home near family and old friends. She is married to Chris Capp, a woodworker; and they have a vibrant, happy six-year-old daughter.