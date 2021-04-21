Phelps County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 20% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Phelps County has administered more than 20,304 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of April 18, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 9% from the previous week's tally of 18,580 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Phelps County, 20% of people living in Phelps County are fully vaccinated as of April 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 583,941 total cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 0.80% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of April 18 are Atchison County (28%), Joplin (28%), Boone County (27%), Gasconade County (26%) and Benton County (26%).

More:Missouri pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine administration

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Phelps County as of April 18:

How many people in Phelps County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

27% of people in Phelps County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 11,976 people

20% of people in Phelps County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 8,755 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

35% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,105,299 people

23% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,418,385 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.