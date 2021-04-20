VA to administer vaccines at Salem’s annual Veteran Affairs Day event

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Any veteran, veteran spouse and veteran caregiver interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination will have an opportunity in Salem on Friday.

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center will participate in Salem’s annual Veteran Affairs Day outreach event to offer area veterans an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as well as enrollment support and counseling services.

According to Truman VA, any veteran can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they qualify for VA health care or not. Truman VA and the Columbia Vet Center will also administer vaccines to veteran spouses and caregivers at the event.

Enrollment specialists will further be on-hand to assist veterans with questions and provide application assistance. Veterans with questions about enrolling should bring their DD Form 214 (discharge papers). If a veteran qualifies for VA health care, an enrollment specialist can complete the enrollment process that same day on-site, according to Truman VA.

Many other veteran-related resources will be available at this year's event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6280, located at 2522 Missouri Route 32, in Salem.