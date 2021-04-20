National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory, freeze warning for Rolla

RDN REPORTS

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Rolla from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. A freeze warning goes into effect for the area from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service expects snow to move across the area Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening, with accumulations primarily on elevated and grassy surfaces.

According to the National Weather Service, cold temperatures at or below 20 degrees Tuesday could lead to frost or a freeze that could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation while also possibly damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Additional frost and freeze are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service’s timeline of precipitation Tuesday shows the greatest chances of snow impacting the area from noon until 3 p.m., but accumulating snowfall will be hard to come by as a result of daytime precipitation and warm ground temperatures