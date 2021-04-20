Missouri S&T music ensembles to perform spring concerts

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology’s spring musical performances will look different from years past. The arts, languages, and philosophy department will present three livestreamed concerts, one release of digital choir recordings and the first live outdoor concert of the year this April.

“We’re excited to have been able to work together this semester and present a virtual concert,” said Dr. David Samson, director of bands at S&T. “We hope to be able to once again see you all in live in-person concert events soon.”

Missouri S&T’s music directors say they are eager to return to performing after such a long break.

“While this year has had many challenges for performing arts due to COVID, the Missouri S&T Choirs have risen to the occasion by attending rehearsals in person - socially distanced - and singing while wearing a singing mask,” said Lorie Francis, choir director at S&T. “To say I am proud of these students is an understatement – the recordings being posted will be the first time they will have sung “together” as one complete ensemble this semester.”

Performance dates are as follows:

• S&T Jazz Ensemble: 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, livestreamed from Leach Theatre on Zoom. The band will perform "Soul Bossa Nova" by Quincy Jones, "Saint Louis Blues" by W.C. Handy, "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder, and more.

• S&T Symphony Orchestra: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, livestreamed from Leach Theatre on Zoom. The orchestra will perform “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland and “Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 38” by Robert Schumann.

• S&T Wind Symphony: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25, livestreamed from Leach Theatre on Zoom. The band will perform "O Magnum Mysterium" by Morten Lauridsen, "Sea Songs" by Ralph Vaughan Williams, "Nordanvind" by Carl Strommen, and more.

• Missouri S&T Choir will release a performance recording Monday, April 26. Students recorded their vocal parts individually, and a local recording and sound engineer put the recordings together with a piano accompaniment track.

• S&T Wind Symphony and S&T Symphony Orchestra will perform at a live outdoor concert at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, on the Havener Center lawn (rain date Friday, April 30). Face coverings and proper social distancing are required in public spaces on the S&T campus.

Zoom links for the Leach Theatre concerts will be available at the time of the performance at alp.mst.edu/upcoming-events/music. The choir recordings will be available at alp.mst.edu/upcoming-events/music/choirrecordings. All the concerts are free to attend and open to the public.

“As the world begins to wake-up after the long winter of COVID, it seemed appropriate to present Robert Schumann’s magnificent Symphony No. 1 in B-flat, ‘Spring,’” said Dr. Kyle Wernke, director of orchestras at S&T. “This piece crackles with electric energy and overflows with unreserved joy. A fitting work for our awaited return to the concert hall.”

For more information, visit alp.mst.edu/upcoming-events/music or contact the S&T performing arts office by phone at 573-341-4185.