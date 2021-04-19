Rolla High School Student Council receives Missouri Honor Council Gold Award

The Honor Council Committee of Missouri Association of Student Councils announced that the Rolla High School Student Council was awarded the association’s Honor Council Gold Award for its involvement at the local, regional and state levels.

According to the Missouri Association of Student Councils, only 60 student councils met the criteria for the award, a challenge considering the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on school activities.

To receive the honor, the Rolla Student Council submitted an application that met the criteria established by the Honor Council Committee and the Association of Student Councils Advisory Board.

According to the association, the Honor Council Award is given to recognize councils with a comprehensive program in promoting student activities and student leadership, such as school service, spirit, community service, student and teacher recognition and leadership training activities.

The Missouri Association of Student Councils also recognized Rolla High School Student Council Advisor Rodger Bridgeman for spending countless hours working with student leaders and Rolla High School Principal Dr. Jim Pritchett for promoting student leaders and student activities.

The 2020 Honor Council schools were recognized at the 2021 virtual Missouri Association of Student Councils State Convention hosted by Wentzville’s Timberland High School.

On Thursday, the Rolla Board of Education congratulated the Rolla High School Student Council as well as Mandy James for receiving the Distinguished Leader Award. Both awards are the highest honor to receive from the state organization.