Missouri S&T to hold in-person commencement

Missouri University of Science and Technology will honor its graduating students while following COVID-19 safety guidelines during four commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 14-15 on the Missouri S&T campus. The university will also hold a virtual ceremony for those who are unable to attend in person.

Commencement ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, and at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15. If these four ceremonies reach capacity, Missouri S&T will plan a fifth ceremony for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

Students will be permitted to bring two guests to the ceremony at the Gale Bullman Building, located at 10th Street and Bishop Avenue in Rolla.

All attendees will be required to wear facial coverings and sit in designated areas to maintain social distancing guidelines. Graduates wishing to attend the in-person event must register in advance.

Those who do not wish to attend in-person may view a livestream on Missouri S&T’s Facebook page and university website. The university will confer degrees to all qualified graduates regardless of their attendance.

Guests with sight, hearing or mobility impairments may request ADA accommodations by calling 573-341-6679. More information about Missouri S&T commencement is available at registrar.mst.edu/commencement.