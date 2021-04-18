Pavement repairs to impact overnight Interstate 44 traffic in Laclede County

RDN REPORTS

Pavement repairs along Interstate 44 in Laclede County next week will impact overnight traffic.

Starting Monday, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will be repairing pavement at various locations along the interstate across the county. This work will require nightly individual lane closures in both directions of I-44 and is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the lane closures. Drivers will need to slow down and obey all signs in work zones.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.