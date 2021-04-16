Rolla resident celebrates 100th birthday

Helen Parker celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday at The Arbors at Parkside in Rolla. Parker, who began life in 1921 rural Kansas, wrote an autobiography of her remarkable life titled “His Eye on the Sparrow.”

Her story includes "weathering the Depression and World War II, mothering seven children and losing her eyesight as a young woman."

Parker told The Rolla Daily News that “trying to do the right thing” is the secret to her longevity and good health.