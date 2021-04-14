Rolla Chamber to celebrate Small Business Week

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

In celebration of Small Business Week May 2- 8, the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce has put together a week of activities to highlight small businesses' impact on the community.

Speed Networking

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event. Chamber members are invited to join the chamber for an evening of networking with some of Rolla’s most driven professionals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. At the event, individuals can connect with new people, promote their brand, create new business opportunities, and don’t forget to bring a business card. This event is limited to chamber members only. Chamber members can make their reservation by calling 573-364-3577 or email rollacc@rollachamber.org. Seating is limited; the reservation deadline is April 30.

Professional Head Shots

Do you have a professional headshot? The Rolla Chamber of Commerce is offering an opportunity to get a free headshot taken Wednesday, May 5. Anyone interested can stop by the chamber office at 1311 Kingshighway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone with questions, please call the chamber office at 573-364-3577 or email rollacc@rollachamber.org.

Summer Youth Job Fair

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Youth Summer Job Fair from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in the Rolla High School Cafeteria, located at 900 Bulldog Run. This event is for businesses seeking summertime or part-time employees and students seeking summer employment or part-time employment. For more information or to register as a vendor, please call the Rolla Chamber of Commerce office at 573-364-3577.

First Friday Coffee

To end the special week, residents are invited to join the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, for the chamber’s First Friday Coffee at American Family Insurance, Tony Froehlich Agency. Individuals will have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and making important business connections at the event.