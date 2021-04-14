Missouri S&T to host fourth TEDx talk

RDN REPORTS

Students, community members and business professionals will come together in April to share their ideas and life experiences during Missouri University of Science and Technology’s fourth TEDx event.

The fourth TEDxMissouriS&T will be streamed 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 22, on Zoom at https://umsystem.zoom.us/j/98257071424. The event is free and open to the public.

The theme for this year’s TEDx is “Make It Happen.” Speaker topics will include addiction recovery, emotional healing through the arts, ethical pooping and the compounding power of small lifestyle changes.

The following speakers will present and hold a question-and-answer session at the end of the event:

-- Sean Robert Johnson, a small business owner from St. James, Missouri, will speak about how irresponsible pooping affects personal health and the environment. Johnson believes that society is approaching pooping carelessly and wants to shed light on the topic that he says is considered taboo.

-- Ithaca Oyler, a master of science student in geology and geophysics at Missouri S&T, will share their passion for sewing and crafting. Oyler says that the activities have served as an artistic outlook after days filled with science and mathematics, and dressmaking helped form their identity.

-- Adam Rice, a senior in petroleum engineering at Missouri S&T, will speak about personal challenges with drug and alcohol addiction. Rice spent 15 years battling addiction before joining recovery groups and spending time reflecting on choices that helped lead to a path of recovery.

-- Rena Wang, an investment portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo, will share tips and advice to help others formulate actionable goals for embracing and leading through changes in life. Wang wants to help others achieve a work-life balance, uncover hidden strengths, and establish a career path by investing strategically in finance and in ourselves.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading” that shares media and supports educational initiatives. All presentations are recorded and shared though TEDx media.

For more information about this event, visit tedxmst.com.