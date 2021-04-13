Brewer Science donation supports Jordan Valley Innovation Center expansion

RDN REPORTS

Brewer Science announced it had completed a significant corporate contribution to Missouri State University Foundation as part of its “Onward, Upward” campaign.

The contribution will support the construction of the Jordan Valley Innovation Center (JVIC) building expansion that is expected to be completed in early 2022.

According to a news release from Brewer Science, the 30,000 square-foot addition will serve as the main entrance to JVIC and will be known as the Brewer Science Innovation Annex.

Brewer Science, headquartered in Rolla, was a founding affiliate of JVIC in 2007 and has partnered with Missouri State University since 2004. Founder and CEO of Brewer Science Dr. Terry Brewer was instrumental in developing the innovation partnership model for JVIC, driving collaborative technology innovation at the center in printing electronics, smart devices and materials development.

Through this expansion, Brewer Science will also be expanding its presence and commitment to JVIC and the Springfield community for the continued advancement of innovation.

“Our unique partnership with the Jordan Valley Innovation Center has been a tremendous benefit to Brewer Science and supported our ability to develop smart device technologies. We are excited to contribute to the building expansion and increase our commitment to the mission of JVIC,” Brewer said.

JVIC is a state-of-the-art facility near downtown Springfield that provides a location to conduct research and product development within a collaborative environment as a part of Missouri State University’s IDEA Commons.

Both Missouri State University Foundation and Brewer Science are celebrating their 40th anniversaries in 2021.

“This announcement is a tremendous way to honor the legacy of Dr. Terry Brewer and Brewer Science as the company celebrates 40 years of innovation,” Missouri State University President Clif Smart said. “The expansion of JVIC will add space for corporate partners and will continue to drive growth of research and technology solutions. As one of the original JVIC affiliates and a global industry leader, it is fitting that the Brewer Science name be associated with a facility that is leading the way in technological innovation.”

A grand opening ceremony will be held once the building addition is complete. For more updates on the progress of the expansion, residents can visit https://jvic.missouristate.edu/jvic-expansion/.