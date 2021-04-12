Missouri Recycling Association to feature Rolla projects at virtual Earth Day Stewardship Showcase

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri Recycling Association announced its virtual Earth Day Stewardship Showcase featuring projects from Rolla and across the state.

Residents are invited to travel to the greater Kansas City area, Rolla, Columbia, Ashland, DeSoto, Herculaneum and St. Louis as the recycling association showcases the remarkable achievements of volunteers, educators, organizations and businesses.

The Earth Day Stewardship Showcase will be held on April 22 and viewed from the Missouri Recycling Association (MORA) website at mora.org. The showcase is segmented to allow multiple entry points, making it easy to join it any time from 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. The afternoon content is a repeat of the morning session.

The Missouri Stewardship Showcase begins with an Earth Day tribute that MORA hopes all will attend.

The stewardship segment includes projects aligned with the Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Grow Native program and features a volunteer project in Owensville.

Local featured businesses that are “closing the loop" include Brewer Science, Catalytic Innovations, Hartmann U.S. and the Rolla Recycling Center.

Additional state-wide contributors include a fascinating visit with Missouri Organic Recycling in Kansas City and student-led achievements through the Missouri Green Schools program.

MORA encourages educators to engage students in the unique showcase and invites all Missourians to celebration the actions being taken to restore the Earth and to recognize that every day is Earth Day.

MORA connects people, offering industry insights, and influencing policy to support the economy and business in extracting the highest and best use of materials at end of life. The association provides information, educational opportunities, and technical support in partnership with state, national and regional organizations.

For more information, visit MORA's website at http://www.mora.org/mora-2021-earth-day-virtual-showcase.html, via LinkedIn or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MissouriRecyclingAssociation.