MDC reports young hunters bagged 2,771 turkeys over youth weekend

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young turkey hunters in Phelps County harvested 61 birds over the past youth weekend, April 10 and April 11.

Top harvest counties were Miller with 73 birds checked, Texas with 71 and Callaway with 68.

Young hunters checked 2,712 turkeys during the 2020 spring youth weekend.

To get more harvest information by county, visit extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

The regular spring turkey season runs from April 19 through May 9. For more information on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/spring-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.

SEMO flooding note: The Missouri Department of Conservation has suspended current river gauge requirements impacting spring turkey hunting in portions of southeast Missouri. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-suspends-current-river-gauge-requirements-impacting-spring-turkey-hunting-portions