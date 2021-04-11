Roadway improvements expected to impact area traffic beginning Monday

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

An effort to increase safety and make driving surface improvements on various roadways in Osage, Gasconade and Phelps County will begin Monday.

Starting Monday, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin pavement and shoulder improvement work on Route CC from Route 50, south of Linn, to the end of state maintenance.

As part of this project, the contractor will also be conducting pavement and shoulder improvement work on Route B from Route 28 near Bland to Route 68 in St. James. This work is expected to begin later this spring.

This work will require daily lane closures with flaggers and pilot vehicles guiding motorists through the work zones. Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the lane closures. Drivers will need to slow down and obey all signs in work zones.

The Missouri Department of Transportation expects the project to be complete by November 2021.

Pavement Repair on Route 68

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be making pavement repairs on Missouri Route 68 in Phelps County.

Work is scheduled to take place Monday. Crews will close one lane on Route 68 at Route 8 and Route NN from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorist through the work area.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down in work zones, obey all traffic signs and give crews on the road plenty of room.

Pavement Patching on Route 19

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be closing one lane on Missouri Route 19 in Salem Tuesday for driving surface repairs.

Crews will be patching pavement on Route 19 between Fourth Street and Spring Creek Bridge.

The work will take place Tuesday and will require one lane to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorist through the work area.