Learn how to repair ancient tombstones in Rolla Cemetery

Rolla Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to a hands-on experience at Rolla Cemetery, where individuals will learn how to restore the cemetery's oldest tombstones.

Join staff at the Rolla City Cemetery Saturday, April 17, at 9 a.m. as the Franklin County Cemetery Society returns to demonstrate how to repair ancient tombstones.

In 2019, society members demonstrated how to properly clean marble, granite and other typical types of headstones. In 2020, society members demonstrated how to reset those stones that had fallen.

This third workshop will focus on restoring the oldest stones in the cemetery, which date from the early 1800s. Society members will demonstrate some of the approved techniques for repairing those stones that have broken.

They will also show the methods used in bracing and securing the headstones, once repaired, in metal frames.

The Franklin County Cemetery Society members have been preserving cemeteries for over 10 years. The demonstration will be hosted by the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department, caretaker of the Rolla City Cemetery, and professional genealogist and historian Carole Goggin, State Historical Society of Missouri, Rolla Research Room and Missouri Science and Technology Wilson Library.

Bring friends and neighbors to this workshop and experience hands-on how to restore these early 1800s grave-markers and feel the pride of preservation.

Those attending are encouraged to follow health and safety protocols.

This is a free training session and open to the public. Please RSVP with the number attending. Call the park's office at 426-6901.