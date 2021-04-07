Missouri S&T names Danny Tang new CIO

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Danny Tang, senior director of research services at the University of Iowa, has been named chief information officer (CIO) at Missouri University of Science and Technology. Tang will join Missouri S&T on July 1.

“Danny brings extensive experience in leading IT transformations at two prominent research universities and is an innovative thinker who will contribute greatly to our vision to become a destination of choice,” says Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani. “I’m very happy to have Danny joining our team and look forward to working closely with him.”

Tang succeeds Mark Bookout, who now serves as director of IT research support solutions for both Missouri S&T and the University of Missouri-Columbia as part of a new partnership between the two campuses. Bookout, who served as CIO at Missouri S&T from March 2019 through March 1, 2021, also now serves as Missouri S&T’s associate CIO to assist with the transition prior to Tang’s July 1 arrival. Brandon Hough, director of distributed IT at MU, assumed the CIO duties at Missouri S&T as an interim on March 1.

This new arrangement will streamline research services for both campuses, says MU CIO Beth Chancellor. “Mark and Brandon have been working closely over the past several weeks and we anticipate a seamless transition during this interim period,” says Chancellor. “I look forward to working with Danny as Missouri S&T’s new CIO and with Mark in his new role.”

”I am both honored and humbled to be joining Missouri S&T and thank Dr. Dehghani, Beth Chancellor and the rest of the S&T community for providing me with this opportunity to serve the university,” Tang says. “I look forward to learning from S&T’s leadership, students, faculty and staff and working alongside them to help them succeed in reaching their goals and to advance the mission of Missouri S&T.”

Tang joined the University of Iowa in 2016 as chief technology officer for the College of Engineering, a position he held until becoming senior director of research services in August 2019. In his current position, he leads the division of the university’s IT organization responsible for research IT services, such as high-performance computing, data analytics, specialized systems and application support.

Prior to joining the University of Iowa, Tang worked 12 years at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, most of that time in the Grainger College of Engineering. He was named assistant director for instructional services for the University of Illinois in April 2015.

Tang holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois and is pursuing a master’s degree in analytics from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Tang was selected following a national search. Dr. John Singler, professor of mathematics and statistics at Missouri S&T, chaired the search committee. Singler also chairs the S&T Faculty Senate’s Information Technology and Computing Committee.