Phelps County 2021 General Municipal Election Results

RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com

Editors Note: All results listed are unofficial until certified by the Phelps County Clerk after the election.

Phelps County held its 2021 municipal election Tuesday, which will bring several changes to the area with contested races for seats on the Rolla City Council, St. James City Council and Phelps Health Board of Trustees.

Here are the election results:

Precincts reported: 100%

Registered Voters: 3,485 of 29,614

Total Ballots Cast: 3,485

Total Voter Turnout: 11.8%

Phelps Health Board of Trustees 

(Five-year term)

Name    Votes    Pct.

Anthony Kaczmarek

    •    2,237        67%

Thomas J. Bahr 

    •    1,104        33%

City of Rolla

Rolla City Council 

(Two-year terms)

Ward 1

Name    Votes    Pct.     

Moriah Renaud

    •    103        50.7%    

Rachel Schneider (i)

    •    100        49.3%

Ward 2

Name    Votes    Pct.  

Megan Johnson

    •    137        50.7%

Matthew Crowell (i)

    •    103        38.2%

Ben M. Bell II

    •    30        11.1%

Ward 3

Name    Votes    Pct.  

Matt Fridley

    •    271        61.6%

David Schott (i)

    •    169        38.4%

Ward 4

Name    Votes    Pct.  

Robert Kessinger

    •    318        42.7%

William K. Hahn II

    •    265        35.6%

Dave Clifton

    •    162        21.7%

Ward 5

Name    Votes    Pct.  

Stanley Mayberry

    •    117        59.7%

Marie Allen (i)

    •    79        40.3%

Ward 6

Name    Votes    Pct.  

Victoria Culver

    •    44        47.3%

Christine Ruder (i)

    •    30        32.3%

Robert Wayne Miller

    •    19        20.4%

City of St. James

St. James City Council 

Ward 1

Name    Votes    Pct.

Joe Boulware

    •    28        100%

Ward 2

Name    Votes    Pct.

Tracy Edwards

    •    47        73.4%

Keith Livingstone

    •    17        26.6%

Ward 3

Name    Votes    Pct.

David Watkins

    •    36        61%

Shane Anselm

    •    23        39%

Ward 4

(Two-year term)

Name    Votes    Pct.

Brittney Marston

    •    41        100%

Ward 4

(One-year term)

Name    Votes    Pct.

Michael Gray

    •    30        58.8%

Sherry Coleman

    •    21        41.2%

St. James Municipal Judge

Name    Votes    Pct.

Richard Anthony Skouby

    •    177        100%

School Boards

Newburg R-2 School District School Board 

(Two members)

Name    Votes    Pct.

Adam Birdsong

    •    241        38.13%

Matthew Brookshire

    •    212        33.5%

Daniel Jeffery Hudson

    •    101        15.9%

Herbert Turner

    •    78        12.34%

Licking R-8 School District School Board

(Two members)

Name    Votes    Pct.

Heidi Moloney

    •    3        50%

Jeremy Rinne

    •    2        33.3%

Rawly Gorman

    •    1        16.7%

Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District Proposition

(Shall the board of directors of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than twenty-five cents on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the district?)

YES

    •    192        55.2%

NO

    •    156        44.8%

Sales Tax Proposition for General Revenue

Shall the city of Doolittle, Missouri, impose a city sales tax of one-half of one percent? Note: If approved, this sales tax shall be in addition to the one and a half percent city sales tax for general revenue now in effect, so that the aggregate general revenue sales tax approved pursuant to section 94.510, Revised Statues of Missouri, in the city shall be two percent.)

YES

    •    36        32.7%

NO

    •    74        67.3%