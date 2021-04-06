Phelps County 2021 General Municipal Election Results

RDN REPORTS

Editors Note: All results listed are unofficial until certified by the Phelps County Clerk after the election.

Phelps County held its 2021 municipal election Tuesday, which will bring several changes to the area with contested races for seats on the Rolla City Council, St. James City Council and Phelps Health Board of Trustees.

Here are the election results:

Precincts reported: 100%

Registered Voters: 3,485 of 29,614

Total Ballots Cast: 3,485

Total Voter Turnout: 11.8%

Phelps Health Board of Trustees

(Five-year term)

Name Votes Pct.

Anthony Kaczmarek

• 2,237 67%

Thomas J. Bahr

• 1,104 33%

City of Rolla

Rolla City Council

(Two-year terms)

Ward 1

Name Votes Pct.

Moriah Renaud

• 103 50.7%

Rachel Schneider (i)

• 100 49.3%

Ward 2

Name Votes Pct.

Megan Johnson

• 137 50.7%

Matthew Crowell (i)

• 103 38.2%

Ben M. Bell II

• 30 11.1%

Ward 3

Name Votes Pct.

Matt Fridley

• 271 61.6%

David Schott (i)

• 169 38.4%

Ward 4

Name Votes Pct.

Robert Kessinger

• 318 42.7%

William K. Hahn II

• 265 35.6%

Dave Clifton

• 162 21.7%

Ward 5

Name Votes Pct.

Stanley Mayberry

• 117 59.7%

Marie Allen (i)

• 79 40.3%

Ward 6

Name Votes Pct.

Victoria Culver

• 44 47.3%

Christine Ruder (i)

• 30 32.3%

Robert Wayne Miller

• 19 20.4%

City of St. James

St. James City Council

Ward 1

Name Votes Pct.

Joe Boulware

• 28 100%

Ward 2

Name Votes Pct.

Tracy Edwards

• 47 73.4%

Keith Livingstone

• 17 26.6%

Ward 3

Name Votes Pct.

David Watkins

• 36 61%

Shane Anselm

• 23 39%

Ward 4

(Two-year term)

Name Votes Pct.

Brittney Marston

• 41 100%

Ward 4

(One-year term)

Name Votes Pct.

Michael Gray

• 30 58.8%

Sherry Coleman

• 21 41.2%

St. James Municipal Judge

Name Votes Pct.

Richard Anthony Skouby

• 177 100%

School Boards

Newburg R-2 School District School Board

(Two members)

Name Votes Pct.

Adam Birdsong

• 241 38.13%

Matthew Brookshire

• 212 33.5%

Daniel Jeffery Hudson

• 101 15.9%

Herbert Turner

• 78 12.34%

Licking R-8 School District School Board

(Two members)

Name Votes Pct.

Heidi Moloney

• 3 50%

Jeremy Rinne

• 2 33.3%

Rawly Gorman

• 1 16.7%

Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District Proposition

(Shall the board of directors of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than twenty-five cents on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the district?)

YES

• 192 55.2%

NO

• 156 44.8%

Sales Tax Proposition for General Revenue

Shall the city of Doolittle, Missouri, impose a city sales tax of one-half of one percent? Note: If approved, this sales tax shall be in addition to the one and a half percent city sales tax for general revenue now in effect, so that the aggregate general revenue sales tax approved pursuant to section 94.510, Revised Statues of Missouri, in the city shall be two percent.)

YES

• 36 32.7%

NO

• 74 67.3%