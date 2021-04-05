First virtual Annie’s Project course set for May

RDN REPORTS

Are you a woman involved in agriculture? Would you like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry? Join University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Agriculture, Food and Forestry for their first virtual Annie’s Project course.

Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly two-hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos via Google Classroom. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

Two different times will be available to take the course. When registering for the course, choose the time and days that best align with your schedule:

· Tuesdays, May 4 – June 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Thursdays, May 6 - June 3 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Due to funding from the Missouri SBDC and CARES, the class will be offered at no cost for those interested in attending.

Register by April 30 to secure a spot.

Class size will be limited to 20 individuals per timeslot. To register for the Tuesday sessions, visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online To register for the Thursday sessions, visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-onilne For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.