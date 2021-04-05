Rolla Chamber of Commerce to host youth summer job fair

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Youth Summer Job Fair on May 6 from 3-6 p.m. in the Rolla High School Cafeteria, 900 Bulldog Run.

The youth job fair is a fun event for businesses seeking summertime or part-time employees, and Rolla High School students seeking summer employment or part-time employment.

For more information or to register as a vendor, please call the Rolla Chamber of Commerce office, 573-364-3577.