School Boards’ Association recognizes Rolla Board of Education President

RDN REPORTS

Missouri School Boards’ Association recently recognized Rolla 31 Board of Education President James Packard for achieving advanced board member certification.

The board member certification program established by Missouri Schools Boards’ Association (MSBA) recognizes school board members who choose to complete additional professional development requirements beyond the 18.5 hours of training required by the Outstanding Schools Act of 1993 for new board members.

To achieve advanced certification, board members must earn at least 12 additional training credits, complete annual refresher training requirement through MSBA, read two books related to school board service, attend at least two MSBA regional or statewide events and write an essay relating their study to their broad service.

Members achieving advanced board member certification will be recognized for engaging in ongoing professional development to improve the knowledge and skills to function as effective educational leaders in their communities during the MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Summit in June.