Pavement Patching on Route 68 to impact travel in Phelps

RDN REPORTS

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be closing one lane on Missouri Route 68 in Dent County next week for driving surface repairs.

Crews will be patching pavement on Route 68 between Route 19, near Salem, and Route JJ in Phelps County. The work will take place between Monday and Thursday.

One lane will be closed at various locations from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorist through the area. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route round the work zone or expect minor delays.

MoDOT appreciates the patience of travelers while the work takes place.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.