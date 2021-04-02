Phelps Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics moving back to parking lot

RDN REPORTS

Beginning Monday, April 5, COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Phelps Health will move from the Rolla Church of Christ back to the Phelps Health/Missouri S&T parking lot on 10th Street, across from the Emergency Department.

If you are scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on or after April 5, please visit the drive-through clinic at the Phelps Health/Missouri S&T parking lot on 10th Street.

If you have not already, sign up for MyChart at https://mychart.phelpshealth.org/ to join the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Once there is availability, you will be contacted to register for your vaccination.

Visit phelpshealth.org to learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations.