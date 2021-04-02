First dose drive-thru mass vaccination clinic planned in Rolla, open to all residents

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Jordan Valley Community Health Center, in partnership with the Phelps Maries County Health Department, Phelps Health, Missouri University of Science and Technology and state partners will be holding a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic in Rolla for all Missouri residents.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. p.m. Friday, April 9, in the Phelps Health and Missouri S&T parking lot at 1 Innovation Drive in Rolla.

Event Details

Who can register?

All Missouri residents.

How to register?

First, individuals need to register on Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator site https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or call 877-435-8411 to get an 8-10 digit Patient ID Number.

Next, using the 8-10 digit Patient ID Number, individuals will need to schedule an appointment online at http://bit.ly/3t8wCJX.

A Vaccine Navigator Patient ID Number is required for this clinic.

What vaccine will be given at the event?

The Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for those 16 years old and older. It is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components. For information on vaccine components, refer to the manufacturers’ package inserts from Pfizer. The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Individuals must plan to come back for the second dose of the vaccine on April 30 to develop the highest level of immunity.

How to prepare for the event?

Individuals are required to register for the event. Residents will need to bring their photo IDs, Vaccine Navigator Patient ID Number and Vaccine Consent Form, which will be used if the Vaccine Navigator Site is experiencing technological issues.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center recommends individuals wear short-sleeved shirts.