Missouri S&T undergraduates to exhibit research to state legislators virtually

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Undergraduate students from Missouri University of Science and Technology will exhibit their latest research projects virtually for the state’s top legislators throughout the week of April 12.

The students, who work on research projects under the direction of faculty advisors, will participate in the annual Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol, an event that welcomes undergraduates from all four campuses in the University of Missouri System. The event is designed to inform Missouri’s lawmakers about research at Missouri universities.

Missouri S&T places an emphasis on providing research opportunities to undergraduate students. The following students will represent S&T at the remote event:

-- Nelson Colon, a junior in history from Manatí, Puerto Rico, will present “The Shaping of the Mind – Symbols of Hate and the Resistance They Created.” The work is directed by Dr. Shannon Fogg, interim associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Business, and professor of history and political science at S&T.

-- Zachary Foulks, a senior in biological sciences and chemistry from Imperial, Missouri, will present “Quantitation of Pteridines in an Isogenic Cellular Breast Cancer Model.” The work is directed by Dr. Honglan Shi, a research professor in chemistry at S&T.

-- James Kirtley, a senior in chemical engineering from Wildwood, Missouri, will present “Recovery of Degraded Ni-Rich NMC811 Cathode Particles for Lithium-Ion Batteries.” The work is directed by Dr. Xinhua Liang, an associate professor of chemical and biochemical engineering at S&T.

-- Kari Knobbe, a senior in chemistry from Wildwood, Missouri, will present “Your Brain on Lockdown: The Stress-Cortisol Connection and How to Remedy with Mindful Nutrition.” The work is directed by Dr. Rainer Glaser, chair and professor of chemistry at S&T.

-- McKenzie Marley-Hines, a junior in chemical engineering from Kansas City, Missouri, will present “Development of High-Performance Electrode Materials for Supercapacitor Application through Combinatorial Electrodeposition.” The work is directed by Dr. Manashi Nath, an associate professor of chemistry at S&T.

-- Sara McCauley, a senior in chemistry from Wildwood, Missouri, will present “Improving Access to Chemistry Education: Using Colorimetry to Teach Titration in a High School Chemistry Lab.” The work is directed by Dr. Rainer Glaser, chair and professor of chemistry at S&T.

--Ethan Prior, a senior in history from Mexico, Missouri, will present “From Bricks to Canvas: An Analysis of Berlin Wall Graffiti.” The work is directed by Dr. Andrew Behrendt, an assistant teaching professor of history and political science at S&T.