Rolla Chamber of Commerce annual Mini Golf tournament set for June

Summer is on it's way and the Rolla Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 11th annual Mini Golf tournament. The tournament is scheduled for Monday, June 14 at Kokomo Joe's, 10450 State Route V in Rolla.

There will be food, drinks, putt putt and prizes.The chamber has several types of sponsorships available for the event including Presenting Sponsor, Dinner Sponsor and Hole Sponsors.

Team registration and event promotion kicks off in April. If you’d like more information on sponsorships, would like to donate a door prize or register a team, please call (573) 364-3577 or email rollacc@rollachamber.org.

More information on sponsorship levels

Presenting Sponsor:

• $750

• Limited to one business

• Business name/logo on promotional materials

• Signage at event

• Opening remarks/ Game kick off

Dinner Sponsor:

• $500

• Limited to one business

• Business name on promotional material

• Signage at event

• Welcome during meal

Hole Sponsor:

• $100

• Business name on sign at your hole

• Opportunity to decorate your hole

Team:

• $25 per player

• $100 per team of four

Door Prizes:

• Prizes announced during the awards