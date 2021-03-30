‘Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla’ bike ride rescheduled, registration now open

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Registration is now open for the rescheduled Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club “Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla” on Saturday, April 17, rain date April 24. The original event last October was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Pedal 2 End Polio Ride is a fun event for cyclists of all ages and abilities, presented by the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club. The goal is to raise awareness of the importance of vaccinations and immunizations and to raise funds to support the Rotary International End Polio Now campaign, to eradicate polio worldwide.

Proceeds from the event registrations will be donated to the End Polio Now campaign. Complete details and registration materials can be found at the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club web site: https://sites.google.com/view/rollabreakfastrotaryclub/home, or residents can find them at: www.visitrolla.com - click on Events and scroll to April 17 and click on Pedal 2 End Polio more information.

Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla will feature a choice of two rides and two routes.

Immunization Card Ride

Riders will visit seven stations on the ride and receive two immunization punches in their card at each station. Finishers will have collected a punch for every immunization a person should have before they are 18 years of age. Finished cards will go into a drawing for a variety of prizes. Residents can visit the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club web site for a full list of prizes. Registration for the Immunization Card Ride is $10.

Poker Ride

Riders will visit seven stations on the ride and receive a playing card at each location. The best poker hands (5 card) will select from an array of great prizes. In the event of a tie, the high cards from the extra two cards will be the tie breaker. Registration for the Poker Ride is $20.

Thanks to the generous support of Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club’s Pedal 2 End Polio Sponsors there are over $2,000 worth of prizes available for these rides. A full list of sponsors can be found on the web site, and at the end of this article.

The Routes

Riders can select the route that fits their fitness level and cycling ability for their ride.

The 10-plus mile Route

The 10-plus mile ride is designed for active cyclists and includes seven stations all over Rolla. Riders can select the station they wish to start at and will determine their own route to visit the remaining stations. The finish is at Veterans Memorial Park. The list of stations and other details is available on the web site. Complimentary water and individually wrapped snack items are available at each station. Riders will need to pre-register by April 10, and pick up registration materials at the Public House in Rolla, between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16.

Under 4 mile Route

The under 4 mile route is designed for families, kids and recreational bike riders. It utilizes the Acorn Trail as well as some city bike lanes and streets. This is a prescribed route that begins and ends at Veterans Memorial Park on Southview. This route also includes seven stations. Complimentary water bottles and individually wrapped snack items are available at the stations. A staggered start will be utilized to avoid congestion on the route. The route will be well marked and Route Marshalls will be posted at each street crossing along the route.

Earth Day Bike Decorating Contest for kids under 16

First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded for the best decorated bike. The theme is Earth Day, so get creative! Possibilities include using recycled items for decorations, or any other earth day theme you can think up.

Registration

To Register for the Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla go to the RBRC web site: https://sites.google.com/view/rollabreakfastrotaryclub/home or use the QR code on the Pedal 2 End Polio posters available around town. The deadline for pre-registration is April 10. Riders under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All riders must use helmets and have a rear blinker on their bikes to participate.

All riders (parents and guardians for riders under the age of 18) must sign a waiver for the event.

All riders who register by the April 10 deadline will receive:

Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla T-shirt and complimentary water and snacks throughout the event. The first 15 registrants will also receive a USB rechargeable rear blinker light, provided by Route 66 Bicycles. The next 80 registrants will receive a battery powered rear blinker light provided by the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club.

Riders registering after the April 10 deadline will not receive the event T-Shirt.

Event Packets (t-shirts, participant numbers, rear blinker lights for the first 95 riders) will be available at the Rolla Public House, 600 N. Rolla St. on Friday before the event from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Event Packets not picked up on Friday will be available at Veterans Memorial Park, 575 Southview Drive, on the day of the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded at 11 a.m. on the day of the event at Veterans Memorial Park in the pavilion.

The public should be aware that there will be increased bike traffic on the Acorn Trail and across Rolla on the day of the event.

Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla is sponsored by the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club, and would not be possible without the financial support from: Mercy Family Clinic, Phelps County Bank, Elissa’s at Benton Square, Paul’s Furniture, WalMart Distribution Center #6069, Walmart (Rolla), Route 66 Bicycles, Public House Brewing Co., Tacony Manufacturing, Audubon Trails Nature Center, Pepsi, First Presbyterian Church of Rolla, Poe’s Gas, Price Chopper, Moorkamp and Arthur Family Dentistry, Merle’s Music, Edward Jones Matthew Z. Williams, Bicknell Engine Co., Coterie Coffee Group, Madison Railroad, Korean War Veterans, Walt’s Wheel Adventure, Mid-Mo Media Sunny 104.5 and Mid-Missouri ESPN, and the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department.

Residents can view the ride's health and safety plan here.