Brain Tumor Center established at Siteman Cancer Center

Press Release

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish Hospital have established the Brain Tumor Center, a multidisciplinary practice of physicians and scientists whose mission is to provide leading-edge, patient-centric care for brain tumor patients while also developing transformative basic, translational and clinical research to develop new therapies and improve patient outcomes.

Neurosurgeon and scientist Albert H. Kim, MD, PhD, has been appointed inaugural director of the center, which is based at Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He also is a professor of neurosurgery, of genetics, of neurology and of developmental biology.

“The Brain Tumor Center at Siteman represents the very best of our combined efforts in the lab and clinic against benign and malignant brain tumors,” said Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, head of the Department of Neurosurgery and the Ralph G. Dacey Distinguished Professor of Neurosurgery at the School of Medicine. “Dr. Kim is an exceptional leader dedicated to delivering the most innovative care to patients today while also conducting cutting-edge research that will benefit patients into the future.”

The center comprises experts from the School of Medicine’s neurosurgery, medicine (in the Division of Oncology) and radiation oncology departments, as well as others in pathology & immunology, otolaryngology, neurology, radiology and endocrinology. Pediatric experts affiliated with Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital also will work with colleagues in the Brain Tumor Center.

The Brain Tumor Center will be part of the 11-story, 609,000-square-foot neuroscience building now under construction on the Washington University Medical Campus at Duncan and Newstead avenues, the largest project in School of Medicine history, signifying the university’s commitment to the larger neuroscience program.

“Over the past several years, we have assembled an elite team of investigators and clinicians, all with the same goal – to develop new treatments that will result in better outcomes for patients with brain tumors,” said Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, director of Siteman and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Surgery at the School of Medicine. “Dr. Kim and his colleagues are committed to utilizing every expert at Siteman Cancer Center to provide hope to patients and their families.”

Clinicians treat glioblastomas and other gliomas; metastatic brain cancer; benign tumors, such as meningiomas, pituitary tumors and acoustic neuromas; and other conditions, using a full spectrum of approaches. Affiliated researchers and physicians have spearheaded the development of intraoperative MRI, proton therapy, immunotherapy, brain mapping, laser ablation and other innovative techniques available through Siteman.

“The Brain Tumor Center brings together our renowned scientists, clinicians and care teams to promote better outcomes for patients,” said John Lynch, MD, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “This collaborative approach to clinical care and research is what differentiates academic medicine and has transformed Siteman into a world-class cancer center.”

The Brain Tumor Center will connect the expertise and teams of other Washington University leaders and care providers at Siteman, including John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, the Virginia E. and Samuel J. Golman Endowed Professor of Oncology and director of the Division of Oncology at the School of Medicine and deputy director of Siteman; medical oncologists Jian L. Campian, MD, PhD, Milan G. Chheda, MD, and Tanner M. Johanns, MD, PhD; radiation oncologists Jiayi Huang, MD, Stephanie M. Perkins, MD, and Christopher D. Abraham, MD; pediatric oncologists Mohamed S. Abdelbaki, MD, and Joshua B. Rubin, MD, PhD; neurologist David H. Gutmann, MD, PhD; neurosurgeons Michael R. Chicoine, MD, Gavin P. Dunn, MD, PhD, Eric C. Leuthardt, MD, and David Limbrick, MD, PhD; and scientists Hong Chen, PhD, Allegra A. Petti, PhD, and Hiroko Yano, PhD.

The center is recruiting a director of research, who will further expand an already robust clinical trials program, and is hiring nurse navigators to assist patients with their multidisciplinary care. Support services for patients and their families include psychological and financial counseling.

To make an appointment at the Brain Tumor Center, call 800-600-3606 toll-free from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, or visit www.siteman.wustl.edu.