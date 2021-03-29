Three Rolla chamber ambassadors recognized with tree dedication

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce was proud to dedicate three trees along the ACORN Trail in the names of exceptional ambassador work.

The chamber on March 23 recognized ambassadors Robert Edwards, Bill Jenks and Greg Stratman with trees for their work as outstanding community and chamber ambassadors.

Ambassadors receive this distinction for their efforts in — chamber tourism events, volunteering in the community, serving on committees, welcoming businesses to the community, helping enhance the quality of life in the Rolla area and making the chamber organization stronger each day.