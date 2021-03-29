School Administrators Association honors former Rolla Public Schools’ Superintendent

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Aaron Zalis, former Superintendent of Rolla Public Schools, was recently honored by the Missouri Association of School Administrators for his service to public education. Zalis was one of eight former educators to receive the association’s Outstanding Emeritus Educator Award.

Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) recognized Zalis during the awards banquet at its spring conference, March 24, at the Lodge of the Four Seasons at Lake Ozark, Missouri.

The association presents this award annually to recognize individuals for their length of administrative service, their participation in MASA while an active member, their significant accomplishments as a school administrator, and their continued interest in public education since retiring.

Zalis was nominated for the award by his colleagues in the South Central MASA District.