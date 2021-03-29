Central Missouri hosting healthcare virtual job fair

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Healthcare organizations across the Central Region are seeking immediate caring and compassionate team members to fill a variety of positions at the April 6 virtual job fair.

Positions needed include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, medical technicians, laboratory technicians, respiratory therapists, in-home caregivers, food service workers, janitorial and more.

Job seekers can interact directly with employers and learn more about opportunities within the healthcare system.

The healthcare industry accounts for nearly 14 percent of Missouri’s private-sector workforce, and with an aging patient population, the industry is expected to grow in the coming years.

The April 6 fair will be the third virtual job fair since December 2020 featuring health care positions. The previous fairs linked more than 1,500 job seekers to hiring employers.

For more information, candidates can visit cwdregion.com/virtualjobfair.