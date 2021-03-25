Missouri Conservation Department invites residents to online reloading clinic

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Reloading ammunition can be an enjoyable hobby and it’s an economical way for hunters and sport shooters to customize ammunition and get good shells.

People can learn more about this popular hobby at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Learning to Shoot: Reloading” on March 27 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. At this workshop, MDC Outdoor Education Specialist Ali Underwood will cover the basics of reloading rifle, pistol and shotgun shell ammunition.

This event is being offered simultaneously in-person and online. The in-person session is limited to 13 people and can be registered for at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176425

People who want to attend virtually can sign up at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176540

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the in-person portion of this workshop. That means:

Only pre-registered students and MDC staff will be allowed in the Dalton Range classroom.

All MDC staff helping with this event will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

All students are encouraged to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing.

All students will be asked to use hand sanitizer when arriving and prior to handling firearms.

Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend the workshop.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. To get more information on this program or other range events, call the Andy Dalton Range at 417-742-4361 or e-mail daltonrange@mdc.mo.gov.