Brewer Science expands capabilities: Smart Devices, Printed Electronics Foundry

Brewer Science, Inc., a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes for the microelectronics and optoelectronics industries, Tuesday announced that its division formerly known as “Printed Electronics” has expanded and is now its “Smart Devices & Printed Electronics Foundry.”

Brewer Science combines materials science expertise, printed flexible electronics technology, and firmware development capabilities to deliver flexible hybrid electronic (FHE) products that deliver actionable data required for today’s sophisticated IIoT environments. The expanded Smart Devices & Printed Electronics Foundry now offers a full range of electronics platforms, including sensors and systems, that are easily integrated into existing processes and products, such as foundry services, printed temperature sensors, water quality sensors, and condition-monitoring sensors. The complete end-to-end services range from small-scale prototyping and sensor manufacturing to user interface design, security protocols, as well as data-to-cloud capabilities.

“Brewer Science continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. Cutting-edge materials science and innovative process development are at the core of the company’s 40-year history. By expanding into smart devices and printed electronics, we are leveraging our knowledge and experience in microelectronics to deliver smart sensor systems and real-time data to our customers,” said Dr. Adam Scotch, Director of R&D, Smart Devices and PE Foundry.

Showcasing its cutting-edge technology, Brewer Science exhibited its FHE capabilities at the FLEX 2021 Virtual Conference Febr. 22-26, and will exhibit at the LOPEC International tradeshow in Messe Munchen, Germany, March 23- 25. Ryan Moss, Director of New Business Development at Brewer Science, and Jonathan Fury, Director of Printed Electronics at Brewer Science, will be presenting their research, “Enabling IIOT Applications in Water Sensing.”

Individuals unable to attend the event, can still visit Brewer Science’s Virtual Booth at https://exhibitors.lopec.com/industry-directory/2021/.