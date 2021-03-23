Man's alleged motive for killings: 'They wouldn't leave'

Associated Press

STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says a man killed his wife and her parents over the weekend because the in-laws arrived for a visit and "they wouldn't leave."

The shooting happened Saturday near the small town of Strafford in southwestern Missouri. The suspect, 50-year-old Jesse Huy, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 48-year-old Tonya Huy and her parents, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

KYTV-TV reports that the Greene County prosecuting attorney's office on Monday released the suspected motive.

Tonya Huy's parents were visiting to help their daughter after her recent back surgery. Investigators say Jesse Huy shot all three victims in the head and then called authorities after the killings.

When a dispatcher asked why he did it, he allegedly replied, "Well, they wouldn't leave. I've been waiting for a week for them to leave. I've had enough."

Huy is jailed without bond and doesn't yet have a listed attorney.