Habitat for Humanity ground breaking set in Rolla

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

For the 11th time in Phelps County affordable housing is going to be constructed for a Habitat for Humanity recipient family.

The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity headed up by Rev. Bob Morrison has selected a deserving family to partner with and build a house beginning this year.

Mayor Louis Magdits, the Habitat Board of Directors, Rolla Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the recipient family will turn over a few ceremonial shovels of dirt at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, signifying the beginning of the collaborative construction of the 11th Habitat for Humanity house built by the local chapter.

This house will be located at 1208 Elliott Drive near Mark Twain Elementary school. The 950 square foot house was designed by local contractor Jim Larson who has been a stalwart Habitat volunteer for the local chapter for over 18 years.

In keeping with the national Habitat for Humanity guidelines the recipient family has been selected from a field of eligible families making enough income to be capable of retiring the mortgage held by the local chapter of Habitat but less than set thresholds based on the number of occupants. In addition to being ultimately responsible for the mortgage, taxes and insurance the recipient family is responsible for 250 hours of “sweat equity” helping in the construction of the home.

The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity would like to invite and encourage any interested citizens to join them for the groundbreaking as well as volunteer for any and all aspects of construction.

The local chapter welcomes any subcontractors as well to offer their expertise on the project.

For further information about the project and volunteer opportunities contact Bill Moorkamp at either moorkamp@rollanet.org or 573-578-6688.