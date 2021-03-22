Rolla Police Department: Child mauled by pit bull

Press Release

Rolla Police Department

On March 20 officers responded to the 1000 block of Lynwood Drive in Rolla, due to a child being attacked by a Pit bull.

Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old male who had life threatening injuries due to the attack. The child was delivering cupcakes to his next-door neighbor when the Pit bull got off his chain and began mauling the child. The owners of the Pit bull began attempting to restrain it, but the Pit bull had the child pinned to the ground while biting the head, neck, and face of the boy. Several adults began pulling the Pit bull from the boy, but the Pit bull was able to break free again and returned to mauling the boy. After repeated attempts, the adults were able to remove the Pit bull from the child and get him to safety, the family and another neighbor began life saving measures by administering first aid.

EMS personnel from Phelps Health responded to the scene and immediately took the boy to Phelps Health where he was later transferred by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The child sustained major injuries to his head, neck, and face. Additionally, one of the adults sustained a dislocated shoulder during the attack.

Rolla Animal Control Officers were called to the scene to subdue the Pit bull. It was later transferred to a local Veterinary Clinic where the Pit bull was euthanized.

The Pit bull’s owner was not able to provide proof of a current rabies vaccination was issued a summons. The Pit bull will be examined by a state lab for the rabies virus.

This case is still under investigation by the Rolla Police Department.

If you have additional information pertaining to this case, please call Detective Chris Giacolone of the Rolla Police Department, (573) 308-1213, or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at (573) 364-0111.