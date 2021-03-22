Residents will soon have full access to Rolla Public Library

Rolla Public Library will once again provide residents with full building access after temporarily closing its building and reducing services last year because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Citing the recent decrease in COVID-19 transmission in the community, Rolla Public Library Director Rebecca Buckley said the library would resume full building access beginning Monday, March 29. Rolla Public Library will also continue to offer curbside service and phone service to residents, as well as the library’s TechConnect Technology Lending Program.

All patrons over 10 years old must wear masks and limit their visits to 30 minutes or less to help with social distancing in some small public spaces. Library users unwilling or unable to wear a mask will be asked to use the library’s popular curbside service, Buckley said.

Rolla Public Library will resume normal operating hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at its location in downtown Rolla at 900 N. Pine St.

According to Buckley in a news release Monday, curbside services will continue to include pick-up for printing, faxing and copying, book/DVD bundle options and Grab ’n Go craft bags.

Residents can visit www.rollapubliclibrary.org or the Rolla Public Library Facebook page for detailed instructions on the library’s curbside procedures.

Residents will have access to Wifi inside and outside of the library during normal business hours. According to Buckley, hotspots, connected tablets and Chromebooks are also available for lending to cardholders in good standing.

Patrons can call 573-364-2604 or email the library at curbside@rollapubliclibrary.org for assistance.

“The good health of the library staff, patrons and local community remains a high priority for the Rolla Public Library and its Board of Trustees,” according to Buckley in Monday’s news release. “The staff will still be wearing masks, quarantining returned items and cleaning surfaces and equipment frequently to keep their patrons and community as safe as possible.”