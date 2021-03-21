Missouri extends tax filing, payment deadlines for individuals

Gov. Mike Parson recently announced that the Missouri Department of Revenue extended the state individual tax filing payment deadline for the 2020 tax year from April 15 to May 17.

“Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season,” Parson said in a press release.

The state’s decision mirrors the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service's announcement that individual taxpayers would receive automatic extensions to file and pay federal income tax for the 2020 tax year.

The Department of Revenue will automatically provide the filing and payment relief, so filers do not need to take any action to qualify.

Guidance on the extension to file and pay individual income tax:

•The deadline to file individual income tax returns has been extended from April 15 to May 17.

• The deadline to pay taxes owed on individual income tax returns with a due date of April 15 has been extended until May 17.

• This relief applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax. However, it does not apply to estimated tax payments due on April 15; that deadline has not changed.

• Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17. Individuals that file their return and pay their balance by May 17 will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the tax paid by May 17.

• Customers may still ask for an extension of time to file their individual income taxes. With that extension, the return will not be due until Oct. 15. However, customers must make payments by May 17.

Earlier this year, the IRS announced that the nation’s 2021 electronic tax filing season would begin on Feb. 12, when the IRS began accepting and processing e-filed 2020 tax year returns. Since e-filed state returns are first sent to the IRS, the department also began accepting and processing e-filed returns for the 2020 tax year on Feb. 12.

“With a delayed start and recent tax code changes, this tax season is a particularly complicated one,” Director of Revenue Ken Zellers said. “For Missourians who have yet to file, we strongly encourage you to file electronically and use direct deposit, as it will result in the most accurate return and the fastest refund. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this tax season together, and we stand ready to assist you in any way we can.”

Department of Revenue online services and resources:

• The Department’s Tax Return Status Tracker allows customers to enroll in automatic text and email alerts sent each time the status of their return is updated. Customers need their Social Security number, filing status, and anticipated refund or balance due to enroll and must re-enroll each year.

• Get answers 24/7 by reviewing the Personal Tax FAQs or with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

• Email questions to income@dor.mo.gov.