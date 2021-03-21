Brewer Science presents $400 check to South Central Regional Veterans Group

RDN REPORTS

Last week, Tracy Jenkins, of Brewer Science in Rolla, presented a $400 check to Chairman Glenn Gibson of the South Central Regional Veterans Group. The donation was made as part of a fund raising campaign to complete construction of a large pavilion at the Veterans Memorial Park.

“The pavilion is our last project, and we hope to start construction in the very near future,” Gibson said.

Veteran’s Memorial Park is unique tribute to the veterans in the area and supported by donations from family, friends and all the veteran service agencies.

People are encouraged to go by and take a walk around the quarter-mile path that will take residents by the monuments representing each of the wars the nation's veterans have been involved in.

Residents can take a look at the honor bricks that encircle the pentagon and along the sidewalk under the archway as well as the path to the POW/MIA monument.

Visitors honor all of those that have served and are serving, Gibson said. Residents who would like to help support the SCRVG’s efforts, visit www.rollascrvg.org or mail donations to SCRVG, P.O. Box 1691, Rolla MO 65401. The Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla is located on Southview Drive, off Highway 72, just behind Casey’s.